22nd ATF participates in Silver Flag

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Osvaldo Veliz, an electrical systems craftsman assigned to the 22nd Air Task Force, holds the frame of an Alaska Small Shelter System into place during a Silver Flag exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 7, 2025. This field training exercise cultivated the skills and resilience necessary for the 22nd ATF to effectively execute its mission in challenging operational environments. (U.S. photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn)