22nd ATF participates in Silver Flag

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 22nd Air Task Force, measure the distance between each frame of an Alaska Small Shelter System during a Silver Flag exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 7, 2025. The 22nd ATF demonstrated its capability to rapidly deploy and operate from the ground up in austere conditions. (U.S. photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn)