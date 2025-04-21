22nd ATF participates in Silver Flag

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 22nd Air Task Force, build the frame of an Alaska Small Shelter System during a Silver Flag exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 7, 2025. Exercises like this allow the 22nd ATF to focus on essential skills necessary for executing missions in an operational environment. (U.S. photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn)