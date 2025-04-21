Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22nd ATF participates in Silver Flag

    22nd ATF participates in Silver Flag

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 22nd Air Task Force build an Alaska Small Shelter System during a Silver Flag exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 7, 2025. The 22nd ATF demonstrated its capability to rapidly deploy and operate from the ground up in austere conditions. (U.S. photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 15:52
    Photo ID: 8987645
    VIRIN: 250407-F-AV319-2003
    Resolution: 5317x3538
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, 22nd ATF participates in Silver Flag [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Samantha Thorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Silver Flag
    Readiness
    Mission Execution
    Mission Ready Airman
    Air Task Force

