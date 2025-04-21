USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct routine operations and ship maintenance

Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Kyden Higgs, left, from Knoxville, Tennessee, welds a replacement pipe in the machine shop aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in port Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, April 21, 2025. Ronald Reagan is undergoing scheduled maintenance at PSNS and Intermediate Maintenance Facility while remaining a combat-ready force dedicated to protecting and defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hunter Boyd)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2025 12:59
|Photo ID:
|8987253
|VIRIN:
|250421-N-EB717-1063
|Resolution:
|1840x2767
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
