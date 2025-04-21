Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Olivia Hesse, left, from Punta Gorda, Florida and Culinary Specialist Seaman Bianca Benavides, from Austin, Texas, perform pipe lagging in a passage-way aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in port Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, April 21, 2025. Ronald Reagan is undergoing scheduled maintenance at PSNS and Intermediate Maintenance Facility while remaining a combat-ready force dedicated to protecting and defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hunter Boyd)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 12:59
    Photo ID: 8987250
    VIRIN: 250421-N-EB717-1090
    Resolution: 1935x2910
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct routine operations and ship maintenance [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

