USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct routine operations and ship maintenance

Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Olivia Hesse, left, from Punta Gorda, Florida and Culinary Specialist Seaman Bianca Benavides, from Austin, Texas, perform pipe lagging in a passage-way aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in port Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, April 21, 2025. Ronald Reagan is undergoing scheduled maintenance at PSNS and Intermediate Maintenance Facility while remaining a combat-ready force dedicated to protecting and defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hunter Boyd)