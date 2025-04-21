USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct routine operations and ship maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Chase Darbonne, left, from Juneau, Alaska, Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Kyden Higgs, center, from Knoxville, Tennessee and Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Riley Noga, from Ephrata, Washington, assess their weld of a replacement pipe in the machine shop aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in port Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, April 21, 2025. Ronald Reagan is undergoing scheduled maintenance at PSNS and Intermediate Maintenance Facility while remaining a combat-ready force dedicated to protecting and defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hunter Boyd)