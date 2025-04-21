USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct routine operations and ship maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Kyden Higgs, left, from Knoxville, Tennessee and Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Riley Noga, from Ephrata, Washington, weld a replacement pipe in the machine shop aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in port Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, April 21, 2025. Ronald Reagan is undergoing scheduled maintenance at PSNS and Intermediate Maintenance Facility while remaining a combat-ready force dedicated to protecting and defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hunter Boyd)