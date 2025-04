Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Senior Chief Petty Officer Tim Owens, officer in charge of Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team stands behind the Nakalele Lighthouse during an area familiarization operation in Maui April 11, 2025. ANT Honolulu is responsible for maintaining over 90 fixed navigational aids in the Hawaiian Islands. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ty Robertson)