U.S. Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Honolulu restores Lahaina Range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Caitlin Maronde, boatswains mate assigned to Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Honolulu sits on a Station Maui 45-foot Response Boat-Medium while verifying the alignment of the Lahaina Range offshore Maui April 11, 2025. ANT Honolulu dismantled the front range, which was destroyed in the 2023 Maui Fires, transported it to Oahu for reconstruction, then returned the range to Maui for reinstallation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ty Robertson)