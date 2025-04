Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Lackey, damage controlman assigned to Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Honolulu climbs the Lahaina range to conduct maintenance on the light fixture, April 11, 2025. ANT Honolulu reenergized the Lahaina range after a 20 month restoration process following the 2023 Maui Fire. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ty Robertson)