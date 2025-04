Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Lahaina entrance buoy floats marks the Lahaina Harbor channel entrance offshore Maui, April 11, 2025. A U.S. Coast Guard Station Maui 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew worked with members of Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Honolulu to verify the Lahaina Range was aligned with the channel entrance following the 2023 Maui Fires. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ty Robertson)