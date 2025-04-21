U.S. Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Honolulu restores Lahaina Range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Goicoechea, electricians mate assigned to Coast Guard Station Maui and Petty Officer 2nd Class XXX XXX, boatswains mate assigned to Aids to Navigation Team Honolulu, sit on a Station Maui 45-foot Response Boat-Medium while verifying the Lahaina Range alignment offshore Maui, April 11, 2025. The Aids to Navigation Team Honolulu crew spent 20 months restoring the front Lahaina Range following the 2023 Maui Fires. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)