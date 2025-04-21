Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Honolulu restores Lahaina Range [Image 3 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Honolulu restores Lahaina Range

    LAHAINA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Goicoechea, electricians mate assigned to Coast Guard Station Maui and Petty Officer 2nd Class XXX XXX, boatswains mate assigned to Aids to Navigation Team Honolulu, sit on a Station Maui 45-foot Response Boat-Medium while verifying the Lahaina Range alignment offshore Maui, April 11, 2025. The Aids to Navigation Team Honolulu crew spent 20 months restoring the front Lahaina Range following the 2023 Maui Fires. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 03:46
    Photo ID: 8986265
    VIRIN: 250411-G-OX937-2004
    Resolution: 2048x1319
    Size: 263.49 KB
    Location: LAHAINA, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    U.S. Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Honolulu restores Lahaina Range
    U.S. Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Honolulu restores Lahaina Range
    U.S. Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Honolulu restores Lahaina Range
    U.S. Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Honolulu restores Lahaina Range
    U.S. Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Honolulu restores Lahaina Range
    U.S. Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Honolulu restores Lahaina Range
    U.S. Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Honolulu restores Lahaina Range
    U.S. Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Honolulu restores Lahaina Range
    U.S. Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Honolulu restores Lahaina Range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Honolulu
    Coast Guard
    Lahaina
    Aids to Navigation Team Honolulu

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download