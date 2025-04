Italian host nation medical professionals visit the 31st Medical Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Italian host nation medical professionals look at an International SOS booth set up at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 15, 2025. About 80 Italian host nation medical professionals visited the 31st Medical Group to network and watch a tactical combat casualty care demonstration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)