Italian host nation medical professionals read background information on tactical combat casualty care at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 15, 2025. This event showcased military medical capabilities and reinforced the connections that keep the mission healthy and resilient. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2025 06:03
|Photo ID:
|8984035
|VIRIN:
|250415-F-MO337-1038
|Resolution:
|4537x3019
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Italian host nation medical professionals visit the 31st Medical Group [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.