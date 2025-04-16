Italian host nation medical professionals visit the 31st Medical Group

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ethan Oliver, 31st Health Care Operations Squadron ambulance services medical technician, helps carry a patient on a gurney during a tactical combat casualty care demonstration at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 15, 2025. Tactical combat casualty care is a set of guidelines and procedures for treating combat casualties. It's designed to provide the best possible medical care in a combat environment, considering unique battlefield conditions and prioritizing life-saving interventions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)
