Italian host nation medical professionals visit the 31st Medical Group

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christian Baker, 31st Health Care Operations Squadron medical technician, left, and Staff Sgt. Ryan McHone, 31st Security Forces military working dog trainer, utilize the massive hemorrhage, airway, respirations, circulation and head injury/hypothermia (MARCH) protocol during a tactical combat casualty care demonstration at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 15, 2025. Massive hemorrhage, airway, respirations, circulation and head injury/hypothermia protocol is used by TCCC-trained individuals to help remember the proper order of treatment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)