    Italian host nation medical professionals visit the 31st Medical Group [Image 3 of 8]

    Italian host nation medical professionals visit the 31st Medical Group

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.15.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jenna Bond 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Adrian Nelson, 31st Health Care Operations Squadron ambulance services medical technician, yells the scene is safe during a tactical combat casualty care demonstration at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 15, 2025. Tactical combat casualty care is a set of guidelines and procedures for treating combat casualties. It's designed to provide the best possible medical care in a combat environment, considering unique battlefield conditions and prioritizing life-saving interventions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

    This work, Italian host nation medical professionals visit the 31st Medical Group [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

