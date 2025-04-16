U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class David Euans, a percussionist with the 380th Army Band, performs during the 250th Army Band Tour at Norwich University in Northfield, VT, April 18, 2025. The tour showcases the talents of Army musicians while fostering community engagement and esprit de corps. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Cook)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2025 13:11
|Photo ID:
|8983289
|VIRIN:
|250418-A-FN863-1260
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|11.84 MB
|Location:
|NORTHFIELD, VERMONT, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 250th Army Band Tour [Image 23 of 23], by SSG David Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.