U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Svetlana Vynnyk, a vocalist with the 78th Army Band, dances with Norwich University student Terry Lewis during the 250th Army Band Tour at Norwich University in Northfield, VT, April 18, 2025. The tour aims to connect communities with the U.S. Army through music, showcasing the talent and professionalism of Army musicians. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Cook)