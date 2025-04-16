Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Dakota Dugan, a flutist with the 198th Army Band, performs during the 250th Army Band Tour at Norwich University in Northfield, VT, April 18, 2025. The tour showcases the talents of Army musicians while fostering community engagement and esprit de corps. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Cook)