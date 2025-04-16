Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michelle Sanchez, a saxophone soloist with the 78th Army Band, performs during the 250th Army Band Tour at Norwich University in Northfield, VT, April 18, 2025. The tour showcases the talents of Army musicians while fostering community engagement and esprit de corps. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Cook)