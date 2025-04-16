Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    250th Army Band Tour [Image 12 of 23]

    250th Army Band Tour

    NORTHFIELD, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Cook 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michelle Sanchez, a saxophone soloist with the 78th Army Band, performs during the 250th Army Band Tour at Norwich University in Northfield, VT, April 18, 2025. The tour showcases the talents of Army musicians while fostering community engagement and esprit de corps. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Cook)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2025
    Date Posted: 04.20.2025 13:11
    Photo ID: 8983277
    VIRIN: 250418-A-FN863-1118
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 16.76 MB
    Location: NORTHFIELD, VERMONT, US
    This work, 250th Army Band Tour [Image 23 of 23], by SSG David Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Band
    Army Strong
    Army Reserve
    Army
    People First
    Army 250th

