U.S. Army Spc. Mercedes Martinez, a vocalist with the 78th Army Band, performs during the 250th Army Band Tour at Norwich University in Northfield, VT, April 18, 2025. The tour aims to connect communities with the U.S. Army through music, showcasing the talent and professionalism of Army musicians. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Cook)