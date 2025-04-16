The State of Hawaii and USARPAC Commemorates the history of the Battle of Lexington And Concord

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Arthur N. Tuluk, a commissioner of the Hawai‘i 250th Commission appointed by Governor Josh Green, delivered remarks during the America 250 Semiquincentennial Commemoration Opening Ceremony at Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawai‘i, on April 19, 2025. The America 250 Commission was established by Executive Order 2023-4, signed by Governor Green on December 15, 2023, to plan and carry out commemorative events across the State during the Commemoration Period. The Commission includes representatives from various state government departments and local mayors.