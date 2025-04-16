Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The State of Hawaii and USARPAC Commemorates the history of the Battle of Lexington And Concord [Image 3 of 7]

    The State of Hawaii and USARPAC Commemorates the history of the Battle of Lexington And Concord

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Pacific Command Chaplain, Col. Khallid M. Shabazz opened the America 250 Semiquincentennial Commemoration Opening Ceremony with a prayer at Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, on April 19, 2025. The America 250 Commission was established by Executive Order 2023-4, signed by Governor Josh Green on December 15, 2023, to plan and carry out commemorative events across the State during the Commemoration Period. The Commission is composed of representatives from various state government departments and local mayors.

    Date Taken: 04.19.2025
    Date Posted: 04.19.2025 19:10
    Photo ID: 8983133
    VIRIN: 250419-A-PE084-1003
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 12.06 MB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
    USARPAC
    #PalmCircle
    #Army250th
    #Revolutionarywar #ArmyHistory

