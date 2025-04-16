The State of Hawaii and USARPAC Commemorates the history of the Battle of Lexington And Concord

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pacific Command Chaplain, Col. Khallid M. Shabazz opened the America 250 Semiquincentennial Commemoration Opening Ceremony with a prayer at Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, on April 19, 2025. The America 250 Commission was established by Executive Order 2023-4, signed by Governor Josh Green on December 15, 2023, to plan and carry out commemorative events across the State during the Commemoration Period. The Commission is composed of representatives from various state government departments and local mayors.