820th and 555th RED HORSE Squadron Airmen Return from Deployment

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman David Nelson, assigned to the 820th Rapid Engineering Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineer Squadron, reunites with his family during a redeployment at Nellis Air Force Base (AFB), Nevada, April 2, 2025. 820th Airmen executed airfield repair and construction during a six-month deployment in support of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mr. Rainier Lunizo)