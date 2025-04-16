U.S. Air Force Senior Airman David Nelson, assigned to the 820th Rapid Engineering Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineer Squadron, reunites with his family during a redeployment at Nellis Air Force Base (AFB), Nevada, April 2, 2025. 820th Airmen executed airfield repair and construction during a six-month deployment in support of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mr. Rainier Lunizo)
This work, 820th and 555th RED HORSE Squadron Airmen Return from Deployment [Image 13 of 13], by Rainier Lunizo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.