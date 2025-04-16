Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    820th and 555th RED HORSE Squadron Airmen Return from Deployment [Image 11 of 13]

    820th and 555th RED HORSE Squadron Airmen Return from Deployment

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2025

    Photo by Rainier Lunizo 

    926th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 820th and 555th Rapid Engineering Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineer Squadrons stand with their loved ones during a redeployment debrief at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 2, 2025. Both 555th and 820th Airman supported airfield construction and repair at separate locations during their six-month deployment in support of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mr. Rainier Lunizo)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 17:43
    Photo ID: 8982678
    VIRIN: 250402-F-JS622-1013
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.89 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 820th and 555th RED HORSE Squadron Airmen Return from Deployment [Image 13 of 13], by Rainier Lunizo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRC
    926th Wing
    Nellis Airforce Base
    820 Red Horse Squadron

