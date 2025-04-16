820th and 555th RED HORSE Squadron Airmen Return from Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Friends and family welcome home Airmen assigned to the 820th and 555th Rapid Engineering Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineer (RED HORSE) Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 2, 2025. The RED HORSE Squadrons provided airfield construction and repairs in support of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command during their six-month deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mr. Rainier Lunizo)