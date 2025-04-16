820th and 555th RED HORSE Squadron Airmen Return from Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alyson Clyde, 926th Wing Director of Staff speaks to the Airmen assigned to the 820th and 555th Rapid Engineering Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineer Squadrons during a redeployment debrief at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 2, 2025. Both 555th and 820th Airman supported airfield construction and repair at separate locations during their six-month deployment in support of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mr. Rainier Lunizo)