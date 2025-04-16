820th and 555th RED HORSE Squadron Airmen Return from Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 820th Rapid Engineering Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineer (RED HORSE) Squadron is welcomed home from deployment during a redeployment at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 2, 2025. The RED HORSE Squadron, a self-sufficient engineering and logistics unit of thirty-eight mission support specialties, deployed in support of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command providing full-spectrum construction capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mr. Rainier Lunizo)