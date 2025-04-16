Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    820th and 555th RED HORSE Squadron Airmen Return from Deployment [Image 7 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    820th and 555th RED HORSE Squadron Airmen Return from Deployment

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2025

    Photo by Rainier Lunizo 

    926th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 820th Rapid Engineering Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineer (RED HORSE) Squadron is welcomed home from deployment during a redeployment at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 2, 2025. The RED HORSE Squadron, a self-sufficient engineering and logistics unit of thirty-eight mission support specialties, deployed in support of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command providing full-spectrum construction capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mr. Rainier Lunizo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 17:43
    Photo ID: 8982674
    VIRIN: 250402-F-JS622-1007
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.68 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 820th and 555th RED HORSE Squadron Airmen Return from Deployment [Image 13 of 13], by Rainier Lunizo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    820th and 555th RED HORSE Squadron Airmen Return from Deployment
    820th and 555th RED HORSE Squadron Airmen Return from Deployment
    820th and 555th RED HORSE Squadron Airmen Return from Deployment
    820th and 555th RED HORSE Squadron Airmen Return from Deployment
    820th and 555th RED HORSE Squadron Airmen Return from Deployment
    820th and 555th RED HORSE Squadron Airmen Return from Deployment
    820th and 555th RED HORSE Squadron Airmen Return from Deployment
    820th and 555th RED HORSE Squadron Airmen Return from Deployment
    820th and 555th RED HORSE Squadron Airmen Return from Deployment
    820th and 555th RED HORSE Squadron Airmen Return from Deployment
    820th and 555th RED HORSE Squadron Airmen Return from Deployment
    820th and 555th RED HORSE Squadron Airmen Return from Deployment
    820th and 555th RED HORSE Squadron Airmen Return from Deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    926th Wing
    Nellis Airforce Base
    820 Red Horse Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download