DM's Annual Contracting Contingency Officer exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Douglas Lowery, U.S. Army Contracting Command’s commanding general, visits cadre during a Contracting Contingency Officer exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 16, 2025. During the CCO exercise, players were presented with 60 unique scenarios to test rapid purchasing capabilities, to include procuring critical mission oriented protective posture level 4 and hands-on Tactical Combat Casualty Care equipment. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)