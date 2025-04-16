DM's Annual Contracting Contingency Officer exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Wing work with Luke Air Force Base and Holloman Air Force Base Airmen during a Contracting Contingency Officer exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 16, 2025. Among the participating units from DM were the 355th Comptroller Squadron, 355th Contracting Squadron, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron, 355th Medical Group, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 355th Force Support Squadron, 55th Rescue Squadron and 48th Rescue Squadron.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)