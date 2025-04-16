DM's Annual Contracting Contingency Officer exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Douglas Lowery, U.S. Army Contracting Command’s commanding general, speaks to Airmen participating in a Contracting Contingency Officer exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 16, 2025. The CCO provided Lowery the opportunity to witness DM’s execution of a joint training event, further strengthening partnerships across the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)