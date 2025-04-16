Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DM's Annual Contracting Contingency Officer exercise [Image 3 of 5]

    DM's Annual Contracting Contingency Officer exercise

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Douglas Lowery, Army Contracting Command’s commanding general, visits Airmen during a Contracting Contingency Officer exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 16, 2025. The exercise focused on advanced training to refine critical thinking skills and test contracting support in an austere environment. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DM's Annual Contracting Contingency Officer exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

