DM's Annual Contracting Contingency Officer exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Douglas Lowery, Army Contracting Command’s commanding general, visits Airmen during a Contracting Contingency Officer exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 16, 2025. The exercise focused on advanced training to refine critical thinking skills and test contracting support in an austere environment. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)