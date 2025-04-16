DM's Annual Contracting Contingency Officer exercise

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Douglas Lowery, Army Contracting Command’s commanding general, visits Airmen during a Contracting Contingency Officer exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 16, 2025. The exercise focused on advanced training to refine critical thinking skills and test contracting support in an austere environment. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 16:41
|Photo ID:
|8982585
|VIRIN:
|250416-F-AR459-2366
|Resolution:
|4394x2924
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
