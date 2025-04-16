Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DM's Annual Contracting Contingency Officer exercise [Image 2 of 5]

    DM's Annual Contracting Contingency Officer exercise

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 49th Contracting and Comptroller Squadrons, Holloman Air Force Base, participated in the Contracting Contingency Officer exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 16, 2025. Seven small contracting teams and three finance teams operated out of simulated forward operating bases and provided acquisition support to combat operations based on Agile Combat Employment and hub-and-spoke techniques. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 16:41
    Photo ID: 8982584
    VIRIN: 250416-F-AR459-5839
    Resolution: 5986x3983
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, US
    This work, DM's Annual Contracting Contingency Officer exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

