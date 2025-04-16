DM's Annual Contracting Contingency Officer exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen from the 49th Contracting and Comptroller Squadrons, Holloman Air Force Base, participated in the Contracting Contingency Officer exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 16, 2025. Seven small contracting teams and three finance teams operated out of simulated forward operating bases and provided acquisition support to combat operations based on Agile Combat Employment and hub-and-spoke techniques. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)