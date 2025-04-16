Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCC 40 HS Operations | April 4, 2025 [Image 22 of 26]

    NCC 40 HS Operations | April 4, 2025

    CAMP GUERNSEY JOINT TRAINING CENTER, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond 

    90th Missile Wing

    Capt. Reid Moldenhauer, 40th Helicopter Squadron MH-139 Grey Wolf pilot, conducts pre-flight procedures on a 550 HS MH-139 Grey Wolf during the Nuclear Convoy Course at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyoming, April 4, 2025. The 40 and 550 HS provided aerial support to enhance ground security operations and refine joint air-to-ground coordination alongside 20th Air Force convoy response force defenders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)

