NCC 40 HS Operations | April 4, 2025

Capt. Reid Moldenhauer, 40th Helicopter Squadron MH-139 Grey Wolf pilot, conducts pre-flight procedures on a 550 HS MH-139 Grey Wolf during the Nuclear Convoy Course at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyoming, April 4, 2025. The 40 and 550 HS provided aerial support to enhance ground security operations and refine joint air-to-ground coordination alongside 20th Air Force convoy response force defenders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)