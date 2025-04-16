NCC 40 HS Operations | April 4, 2025

Snow falls on an M240 machine gun mounted onto a 550th Helicopter Squadron MH-139 Grey Wolf during the Nuclear Convoy Course at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyoming, April 4, 2025. The 550 HS provided aerial support to enhance ground security operations and refine joint air-to-ground coordination alongside 20th Air Force convoy response force defenders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 09:56
|Photo ID:
|8981676
|VIRIN:
|250404-F-HE787-1210
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GUERNSEY JOINT TRAINING CENTER, WYOMING, US
