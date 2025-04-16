NCC 40 HS Operations | April 4, 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Sandon Stepp, 550th Helicopter Squadron flight engineer, conducts pre-flight procedures on a 550 HS MH-139 Grey Wolf during the Nuclear Convoy Course at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyoming, April 4, 2025. The 550 HS provided aerial support to enhance ground security operations and refine joint air-to-ground coordination alongside 20th Air Force convoy response force defenders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)