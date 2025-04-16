Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCC 40 HS Operations | April 4, 2025 [Image 21 of 26]

    NCC 40 HS Operations | April 4, 2025

    CAMP GUERNSEY JOINT TRAINING CENTER, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond 

    90th Missile Wing

    Senior Airman Sandon Stepp, 550th Helicopter Squadron flight engineer, dons a flight mask before take-off in a 550 HS MH-139 Grey Wolf during the Nuclear Convoy Course at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyoming, April 4, 2025. The 550 HS provided aerial support to enhance ground security operations and refine joint air-to-ground coordination alongside 20th Air Force convoy response force defenders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 09:56
    Photo ID: 8981678
    VIRIN: 250404-F-HE787-1248
    Location: CAMP GUERNSEY JOINT TRAINING CENTER, WYOMING, US
