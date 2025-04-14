Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, 357th Fighter Squadron instructor pilot, hugs Maj. Chanté Barber, Air Forces Southern executive officer, after her final flight in an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 4, 2025. Many friends, family and coworkers came out to support Johnson after her fini flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)