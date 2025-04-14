Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Lindsay "MAD" Johnson fini flight [Image 5 of 6]

    Maj. Lindsay &quot;MAD&quot; Johnson fini flight

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, 357th Fighter Squadron instructor pilot, hugs Maj. Chanté Barber, Air Forces Southern executive officer, after her final flight in an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 4, 2025. Many friends, family and coworkers came out to support Johnson after her fini flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

    Airmen
    a-10
    A-10C Thunderbolt II
    Fini flight
    DM

