U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, 357th Fighter Squadron instructor pilot, flies her final flight in an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 4, 2025. Johnson was the last A-10 Demonstration Team pilot and this was her final time flying the airframe before transitioning to a new one. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)