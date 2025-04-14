U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, 357th Fighter Squadron instructor pilot, flies her final flight in an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 4, 2025. Johnson was the last A-10 Demonstration Team pilot and this was her final time flying the airframe before transitioning to a new one. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 18:28
|Photo ID:
|8977985
|VIRIN:
|250404-F-NC910-1146
|Resolution:
|3077x2047
|Size:
|334.69 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
