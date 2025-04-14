Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, 357th Fighter Squadron instructor pilot, makes the “hang loose” hand signal as she taxis an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft to the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 4, 2025. This was Johnson’s final flight, or “fini flight”, in an A-10. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)