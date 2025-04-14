U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, 357th Fighter Squadron instructor pilot, makes the “hang loose” hand signal as she taxis an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft to the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 4, 2025. This was Johnson’s final flight, or “fini flight”, in an A-10. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 18:28
|Photo ID:
|8977986
|VIRIN:
|250404-F-NC910-1127
|Resolution:
|4536x3018
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Lindsay "MAD" Johnson fini flight [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.