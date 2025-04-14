Friends and family spray U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, 357th Fighter Squadron instructor pilot, with water and champagne after her final flight in an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 4, 2025. The spray-down was a fini flight tradition in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 18:28
|Photo ID:
|8977988
|VIRIN:
|250404-F-NC910-1274
|Resolution:
|5149x3426
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Lindsay "MAD" Johnson fini flight [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.