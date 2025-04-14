Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Friends and family spray U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, 357th Fighter Squadron instructor pilot, with water and champagne after her final flight in an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 4, 2025. The spray-down was a fini flight tradition in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)