U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, 357th Fighter Squadron instructor pilot, smiles after flying her final flight in an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 4, 2025. Johnson was smiling at the crowd of friends, family and coworkers who attended her fini flight to support her. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)