A group of Oregon Army National Guard soldiers work together to clean a large veteran's headstone at the I.O.O.F. Eastwood Cemetery in Medford, Oregon, April 13, 2025. Members of Hotel Company, 141 Support Battalion, which drills out of the Medford Armory, worked in teams to restore weathered grave markers during their drill weekend, exemplifying the Guard's commitment to community service in the areas where members live and serve. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 18:08
|Photo ID:
|8977974
|VIRIN:
|250413-Z-ZJ128-1004
|Resolution:
|8640x4864
|Size:
|5.37 MB
|Location:
|MEDFORD, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon Guard Soldiers Restore Veterans' Graves at Historic Medford Cemetery [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oregon Guard Soldiers Restore Veterans' Graves at Historic Medford Cemetery
No keywords found.