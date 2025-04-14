Oregon Guard Soldiers Restore Veterans' Graves at Historic Medford Cemetery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A group of Oregon Army National Guard soldiers work together to clean a large veteran's headstone at the I.O.O.F. Eastwood Cemetery in Medford, Oregon, April 13, 2025. Members of Hotel Company, 141 Support Battalion, which drills out of the Medford Armory, worked in teams to restore weathered grave markers during their drill weekend, exemplifying the Guard's commitment to community service in the areas where members live and serve. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)