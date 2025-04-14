Tyson Thompson, volunteer coordinator with Medford Parks and Recreation, demonstrates proper headstone cleaning techniques to soldiers from Hotel Company, 141 Support Battalion, at the I.O.O.F. Eastwood Cemetery in Medford, Oregon, April 13, 2025. The Oregon Army National Guard soldiers spent part of their drill weekend restoring veteran gravesites at the historic cemetery as a community service project. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
Oregon Guard Soldiers Restore Veterans' Graves at Historic Medford Cemetery
