Oregon Guard Soldiers Restore Veterans' Graves at Historic Medford Cemetery

250413-Z-ZJ128-1002 Soldiers from Hotel Company, 141 Support Battalion, after receiving cleaning supplies at the I.O.O.F. Eastwood Cemetery in Medford, Oregon, April 13, 2025. Twenty-seven Oregon Army National Guard members who drill out of the Medford Armory participated in the community service project to clean and restore veteran gravesites at the historic cemetery. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)