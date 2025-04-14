Pfc. PFC Arely Luviano-Garcia cleans the engraving on a veteran's headstone at the I.O.O.F. Eastwood Cemetery in Medford, Oregon, April 13, 2025. Soldiers from Hotel Company, 141 Support Battalion focused on restoring veteran gravesites by removing accumulated moss and dirt to make inscriptions readable again during the community service project. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 18:08
|Photo ID:
|8977973
|VIRIN:
|250413-Z-ZJ128-1003
|Resolution:
|7822x5312
|Size:
|4.11 MB
|Location:
|MEDFORD, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon Guard Soldiers Restore Veterans' Graves at Historic Medford Cemetery [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
