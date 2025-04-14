Oregon Guard Soldiers Restore Veterans' Graves at Historic Medford Cemetery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pfc. PFC Arely Luviano-Garcia cleans the engraving on a veteran's headstone at the I.O.O.F. Eastwood Cemetery in Medford, Oregon, April 13, 2025. Soldiers from Hotel Company, 141 Support Battalion focused on restoring veteran gravesites by removing accumulated moss and dirt to make inscriptions readable again during the community service project. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)