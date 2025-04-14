Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon Guard Soldiers Restore Veterans' Graves at Historic Medford Cemetery [Image 3 of 4]

    Oregon Guard Soldiers Restore Veterans' Graves at Historic Medford Cemetery

    MEDFORD, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2025

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Pfc. PFC Arely Luviano-Garcia cleans the engraving on a veteran's headstone at the I.O.O.F. Eastwood Cemetery in Medford, Oregon, April 13, 2025. Soldiers from Hotel Company, 141 Support Battalion focused on restoring veteran gravesites by removing accumulated moss and dirt to make inscriptions readable again during the community service project. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 18:08
    Photo ID: 8977973
    VIRIN: 250413-Z-ZJ128-1003
    Resolution: 7822x5312
    Size: 4.11 MB
    Location: MEDFORD, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 3
    This work, Oregon Guard Soldiers Restore Veterans' Graves at Historic Medford Cemetery [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    community service
    Oregon Army National Guard
    Medford
    cemetery restoration
    veteran graves

