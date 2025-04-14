Oregon Guard Soldiers Restore Veterans' Graves at Historic Medford Cemetery

Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | 250413-Z-ZJ128-1002 Soldiers from Hotel Company, 141 Support Battalion, after...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | 250413-Z-ZJ128-1002 Soldiers from Hotel Company, 141 Support Battalion, after receiving cleaning supplies at the I.O.O.F. Eastwood Cemetery in Medford, Oregon, April 13, 2025. Twenty-seven Oregon Army National Guard members who drill out of the Medford Armory participated in the community service project to clean and restore veteran gravesites at the historic cemetery. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

MEDFORD, Ore. - Soldiers from Hotel Company, 141 Support Battalion, attached to the 1-186 Infantry Battalion, spent part of their drill weekend cleaning veteran gravesites at the historic I.O.O.F. Eastwood Cemetery in Medford on April 13, 2025.



Twenty-seven Oregon Army National Guard soldiers from H Company, which drills out of the Medford Armory, joined by Southern Oregon University ROTC cadets, partnered with Medford Parks and Recreation to restore weathered headstones at one of the city's oldest cemeteries.



"Senior leadership in the Oregon Army National Guard emphasized the importance of getting out into the community this training year, and we wanted to make an impact on our local community," said Capt. Jacob Wolwowicz, H/141 commander. "It was important for us to do something local, within a few miles of the armory."



Established in 1890 by the Independent Order of Odd Fellows (I.O.O.F.), the cemetery was sold to the City of Medford in the 1970s when the organization could no longer maintain it. Today, it remains an active cemetery managed by Medford Parks and Recreation.



Soldiers worked in groups of four, cleaning moss and dirt from headstones and removing weeds from around grave markers. Many of the sites they restored belonged to veterans.



"We respected the headstones, made sure we were gentle, but also got off all the gunk," said Capt. Wolwowicz. "These are people that lived in the community, died in the community, and these are still some people's family members' graves."



Tyson Thompson, volunteer coordinator with Medford Parks and Recreation, organized the event and called the military presence "a tremendous help."



For Spc. Katia Ibarrera, who is pursuing a career in law enforcement, the project aligned perfectly with her values.



"The thing I love about the National Guard is that it's more community oriented," said Ibarrera. "I love serving my community. These are my people. I like helping out my people."



The Oregon Army National Guard offers a unique opportunity for service members to maintain civilian careers while serving their state and nation part-time. With units stationed in communities throughout Oregon, Guard members can live and work in the same areas they serve, allowing them to make a direct impact close to home.



"My unit came to a historic cemetery to clean up graves belonging to veterans," said Ibarrera. "We did this because we want to serve our community and focus more on the people around us."