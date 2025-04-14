High Angle Rescue

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen training with the 68th Rescue Squadron transport a simulated casualty to safety near Benson, Arizona, April 9, 2025. The pararescuemen were engaged by opposition forces while transporting the casualty and were required to respond quickly and effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)